Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 77th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at the state Legislative Assembly here. The Chief Minister highlighted the progress achieved in the past years in his Independence Day speech and assured a prosperous future. He pledged that Uttar Pradesh's economy would be four times within the next five years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for Uttar Pradesh: Addressing the citizens, Yogi Adityanath mentioned the transformational shift in Uttar Pradesh's landscape. He pointed out the remarkable success of the 'Investors Summit'. He also outlined the ambitious goal of propelling Uttar Pradesh's economy to one trillion dollars, aligning with the country's overarching objective of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Uttar Pradesh's Global Ascent: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rising global influence, which is evident in the substantial investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore received during the 'Global Investors Summit' 2023. He applauded the state's improved law and order situation, claiming the state to be a safer one. "Amidst challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) doubled in the past six years, which marks an achievement that reinforces the state's resilience and potential for future growth", the senior BJP leader said.

The country should be paramount for all citizens: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath administered an oath to the citizens, urging them to contribute to a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. He also laid importance on upholding the nation's rich heritage and prioritising national integrity and unity, along with respect to those who safeguard the country's security. He also said that each and every individual should join hands to make 'One India, Best India'.

The Independence Day celebrations here showcased cultural performances dedicated to the country's growth and unity. The Assembly was adorned with the National flag, and several performances reverberated with messages of patriotism. The ceremony concluded with a gesture of showering flowers from a helicopter, symbolizing the blossoming spirit of a resurgent India.

