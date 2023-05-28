Baghpat: WWE wrestler Kavita Dalal on Sunday came out in support for the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi saying their movement gives a clear message that BJP is shielding the accused. The players who are sitting on strike have made the country proud and now if they are victims then they should be given a patient hearing, Dalal said.

Demanding justice for the protesting wresters Dalal said : "The country can move ahead in sports only if sportspersons or people associated with sports are made to head the sports federations across the country. Narco test of BJP MP and Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the players should be done immediately." She has come to her in-laws place in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the wrestlers had said that all those who have accused Singh of sexual harassment were ready for the lie detector test. Prior to which, Singh had said that he is ready for the Narco test if the players undergo the test.

Also, responding to the ongoing controversy regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Dalal said that it is an insult to the country's woman President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her at the event. Dalal has recently started her innings in politics and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed her as the state president of the sports cell in Haryana. Player-turned-politician, Dalal said that she has come into politics to improve the condition of sportspersons and is ready to undergo all struggles for the improvement of sportspersons and overall sports.

Earlier in the day, the protesting wresters were detained when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building.