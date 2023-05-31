Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The ongoing protest by the country's top wrestlers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, will be discussed in a 'Mahapanchayat' at Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday.

This was announced by farmer leader Naresh Tikait, who is the head of Balyan Khap, on Tuesday night. It was on Tikait's intervention that the protesting wrestlers at the last moment halted their plan of immersing their World and Olympic medals in river Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday evening. Tikait had sought five days to address the grievance of the wrestlers.

The wrestlers had spent an hour and 25 minutes in Haridwar and returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take an extreme step. According to Tikait, the issue of the wrestler's protest would be discussed in detail at the Mahapanchayat. Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi will be participating in the Mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestler's protest.

The grapplers are protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexually assaulting women wrestlers. Till now high drama has unfolded during their protest, which was happening at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. On Sunday, the Delhi Police evicted the wrestlers from the protest site and also detained them. The cops have also registered cases against the wrestlers for violation of law and order. Undeterred by the happenings on Sunday wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have maintained that their fight would continue.

