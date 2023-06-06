Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A team of Delhi Police on Monday recorded statements of 14 persons in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said on Tuesday. Top grapplers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting the 'inaction' against Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

According to the officials, the Delhi Police officials reached the residence of Brij Bhushan Singh at Bishnoharpur in the Gonda district on Sunday evening. They recorded the statements of his family members, security personnel and staff yesterday. Delhi Police collected a copy of the Aadhar cards of those, whose statements have been recorded.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the wrestling training centre and other places where the wrestling tournaments take place and the players stay. The SIT members questioned the 14 people for nearly three hours. The SIT has so far recorded statements of 137 persons in connection with the case. They have twice recorded statements of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi.

Sanjeev Singh, a representative of Brij Bhushan Singh, confirmed that the team of Delhi Police did visit the MP's house and recorded statements of 14 persons, including his employees. "This is a legal process and Brij Bhushan Singh is cooperating with the investigations," added Sanjeev Singh. The Delhi Police team after recording statements left for the national capital.

On April 28, following orders by the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station. Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resumed their duties in Indian Railways. But they have clarified that they will continue the protest. Brij Bhushan Singh on several occasions has said that even if a single allegation against him was proven, he would hang himself. Brij Bhushan has also termed the protest by the wrestlers as an 'emotional drama'.

