Meerut: Police have registered a case against Arjuna awardee woman wrestler Divya Kakran and her husband for allegedly stealing soap dish, bedsheet, AC remote and similar other items from their landlord's house in Meerut.

The landlord's wife lodged a complaint in this regard at the police station. Police said the matter is being investigated and the couple has been called at the police station on Saturday for questioning.

Divya and her husband Sachin Pratap Singh, who is a national level bodybuilder lived in a rented flat in Basera Apartment in Shastri Nagar under Meerut's Nauchandi police station. The complainant, Babita, said the couple paid a rent of Rs 15,000 and suddenly vacated the house on June 15 after handing over the keys to the property dealer Harshit.

The wrestler said they vacated after giving proper information. "When we had asked about refunding our security deposit, we were told to deposit the electricity bill and many other things," said Divya.

Alleging that they were being defamed, Sachin said that the soap dish, the bedsheet and a few other items were given to their domestic help. He said that some of the items were old and so they had replaced those with new items. "Instead of returning the security deposit, an attempt is now being made to defame us," he said.

Sachin said he will meet Inspector Nauchandi in this regard tomorrow. Nauchandi police station in-charge said they have received a complaint against Divya and her husband. "We have initiated an investigation on the basis of the complaint. Also the couple has been called for questioning," he said.

Divya had supported former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh when players were demonstrating against him.