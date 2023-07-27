Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): With the water level reaching 65.30 meters in Varanasi, submerging the floors of Ganga Ghats completely, the world-famous Ganga Aarti of Varanasi was performed on the rooftop of Ganga Ghat on Wednesday.

The impact of relentless heavy rains on the hilly regions is now becoming evident in the plains, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the state not experiencing direct rainfall, the effects of the torrential rain pouring down from the mountains are becoming starkly visible in the state's rivers. The Yamuna River, in particular, has been wreaking havoc as its water levels surge, posing a significant threat to nearby areas. Meanwhile, the Ganga River is also experiencing a rapid rise, causing concern among residents living along its banks.

Fortunately, there is some respite as the rise in the Ganga's water level came to a temporary halt on Wednesday evening, offering a brief moment of relief. The water level has even started to recede slightly. However, authorities remain vigilant as the rear Ganga, further upstream, is still witnessing a rising trend. As a result, there are predictions that the water level may surge again in the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially exacerbating the situation.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Landslides triggered by rains; Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar

The renowned Ganga Aarti, conducted by Ganga Seva Nidhi is usually performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. This change of location has occurred five times in the past few days. Sushant Mishra, the president of Ganga Seva Nidhi said, "This relocation is a customary safety measure as the water level of the Ganga has risen, and it is also done to accommodate the increasing number of devotees and pilgrims. The Ganga Aarti will continue to be performed on the office rooftop until the water recedes below the ghats' steps."

The Central Water Commission has been closely monitoring the situation and providing regular updates to the public and local authorities. The unpredictability of the weather patterns and the flow of water from the hills underscores the challenges in managing and predicting these natural disasters.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their properties. Authorities are working on disaster preparedness measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding and are closely coordinating with relief agencies to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.