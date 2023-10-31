WORKERS CLIMB ATOP BRITISH ERA SHAHJAHANPUR FACTORY THREATEN TO JUMP OFF IF TERMINATION NOTICES NOT WITHDRAWN

Shahjahanpur: Workers of a British-era factory in Shahjahanpur climbed the six-storey building's rooftop protesting against their termination. United Spirits liquor factory located under Roza police station area stopped production some years ago and sacked the workers today.

The employees had staged a strike demanding the factory's reopening following which termination letters reached their homes, said an employee. The enraged employees gathered in front of the factory and started creating a ruckus this morning. Then they climbed the six-storey building of the factory and started protesting on the rooftop. The workers threatened to jump off from the roof if their termination was not withdrawn.

There are around 250 workers at the United Spirits liquor factory. On Tuesday, they were terminated. Since the last 275 days they were sitting on strike demanding that the factory start production. But the management has not accepted their demand.

The workers said that their families would face livelihood crisis if the termination notices are not withdrawn and production is started. SDM Sheelendra Gautam said that the issue is being discussed with the factory management. Arun Kumar Dixit, an employee said that the United Spirit Limited liquor factory management stopped production and then terminated all the 250 employees. "Today we got the termination notices. In such a situation it is impossible for us to survive if the management does not withdraw the notices," he said.