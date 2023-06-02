WOOD ARTISTS IN UTTAR PRADESHS KASHI COME UP WITH UNIQUE MODEL OF NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Varanasi: After building wooden models of Kashi Vishwanath's Dham and Ram Mandir, wood artisans of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have now developed a model of the new parliament building. GI expert Rajinikanth said that once the picture of the new Parliament building came in the public domain, the craftsmen in Kashi decided to make a wooden model of it.

The model has been made by National Awardee Rameshwar Singh and his son Rajkumar Singh who were assisted by women craftsmen in completing the project. Significantly, the model was completed within 48 hours after the new Parliament building was ready. Artisan Rameshwar Singh, while speaking about the project, said that when he came across the new parliament building, since he decided to replicate the model in wood.

Also read: New Parliament building inauguration a big day for PM Modi, but not without legal hurdles

Singh said that he collected all the materials needed for the project and started making the model of Parliament. Besides the new parliament building, Singh has also made a model of the old parliament. Besides the wooden model of the new parliament building, the artisans from Varanasi have also made a special Varanasi 'Angvastra' (shawl).

Sources said that the special shawls will be presented to the special invitees to the new parliament building. As for the wooden models of the new parliament building, sources said that the artisans have so far prepared 15 models of the building. The models will be sent as a gift to VIPs in Delhi. It is said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered for the delivery of the model.

Pertinently, the team of craftsmen from Kashi have prepared wooden models of Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the past.