Wood art from Varanasi to be part of consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir

Varanasi: The wooden art made by artisans from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will be a part of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A special wooden Ram Darbar, which has already been sent to Ayodhya, was prepared, along with over 50 wooden tableaux by the artisans of Varanasi.

Speaking to the media, an artisan Biharilal Agarwal said, "Around 75 families got together and have been working for the last three years. We have made 55 tableaux and 20 tableaux respectively. Apart from Ayodhya, many tableaux are also going to the south. Many people like it."

"We have made many tableaux featuring scenes like Ram's marriage, flying chariots and Ram Setu, which were designed by my daughter, Shubhi Agarwal. The tableaux were very well made," Biharilal said. The wooden tableaux inspired by iconic scenes such as Ram's wedding, flying chariots and more were made by more than 100 artisans over three years.

"The birth of the four brothers that is Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan, the scene of Sita's Swayamvar, the wedding of Ram and Sita, the Ram darbar scene, construction of the Ram Setu bridge--we crafted many scenes like these. Over 100 artisans were working on this project. It took us about three years to make it," Surbhi Agarwal said. The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on January 22 next year. (With PTI inputs)