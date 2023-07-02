WOMEN ASSAULTED IN POLICE STATION IN SITAPUR SHO AND 2 COPS SUSPENDED

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Three cops including the station house officer (SHO) have been suspended for allegedly assaulting and ill-treating a group of women at the police station when they went to meet their family members who had been detained by the police on the previous day. Also, a case is being registered against the trio in this connection.

The women said they had gone to meet two men in the Rampur Mathura police station after they were booked in connection with a complaint of family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The matter came to light after they lodged a complaint against the accused cops with the superintendent of police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhal.

The incident took place on June 18 after a fight broke out between two brothers Omkar and Nirankar over tap water. After the fight, the police took the two to the police station where they were kept overnight. Next morning, some of the women members of the family reached the police station inquiring about the two.

On seeing the women, the SHO allegedly hurled abuses at them. When they tried to oppose, the SHO called a police personnel named Munshi Yadav and a constable, Rachna.

The two police personnel locked the women in a room and brutally beat them with belts. The women said marks of the assault were visible all over their bodies.

Seeking justice, the aggrieved women reached the office of SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhal. They raised serious allegations against all three police personnel.

Meanwhile, police tried to end the matter by registering a case under section 107/116 against the two brothers. But, after the women lodged a complaint with the SP, the latter ordered a thorough investigation. He deputed CO Mahmudabad Ravi Shankar for the task. But, Mahmudabad gave a clean chit to the SHO. Following which, the probe was handed over to ASP Narendra Pratap Singh.

Also Read: Man beaten up outside Hyderabad theatre for criticising Prabhas' Adipurush

Investigations conducted by Singh revealed that the trio, including the SHO were guilty. They were immediately suspended by the SP. Also, the SP has ordered to register a case against all three.