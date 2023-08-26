Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Mainpuri and wife of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-run state government over premature release of poet Madhumita Shukla murder case convict Amarmani Tripathi, saying the condition of women in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and many other states is "worrying".

Yadav criticised Amarmani Tripathi's release ahead of his term. "Women are becoming unsafe in this country. Instead of taking action against the convicts, the government is giving them a warm welcome with bouquets. India is passing through a difficult phase," she said.

Former state minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, who were serving life sentences in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case were released last evening. The Uttar Pradesh prisons department had ordered premature release citing a remission policy of 2018 on the ground that they have completed 16 years of sentence.

She further hit out at the alleged scams that have taken place in the state during BJP-led government's tenure. "The CAG report has pointed out that crores were withdrawn in the names of people who have died. This is a big scam. Many other scams are coming to the surface now. The government just wants to satisfy people by providing them five kg food grains," Yadav said.

She expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the BJP-led central government handled Manipur crisis saying two MPs from Manipur were not even allowed to speak. This government is completely insensitive towards the pain suffered by people, she said. "Nepotism and dynasty politics are very much present in the BJP. Now, that all the opposition parties have united it will surely make a huge impact," she added.

On SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke's comments regarding Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being a friend and not an enemy, Yadav said followers of the Sanatan Dharma do not have any enemies. "He (Burke) has rightly said that Yogi is not our enemy. We are Hindus and there are no enemies in the Sanatan Dharma. I am glad that he said this," Yadav said.

Next, Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh MLC OP Rajbhar's comment that people should welcome scientists when they return to Earth from Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is not a manned mission reveals his level of knowledge and understanding. He makes statements only to remain in the media, she added.