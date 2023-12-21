WOMEN ALLEGEDLY GIVEN TRIPLE TALAQ OVER KIDNEY TRANSPLANT SEEKS JUSTICE

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): In a distressing incident from Jaitapur, located in the Dhanepur police station area of Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Tarannum, hailing from the same village, underwent a harrowing ordeal after donating her kidney to save her ailing brother, which led to her husband divorcing her through a WhatsApp message while residing in Saudi Arabia.

Tarannum, married to Rashid for two decades, narrated the unfortunate sequence of events that unfolded in her life. Her brother, Shakir, had been battling deteriorating health and required an urgent kidney transplant, according to doctors treating him in a Mumbai hospital. Faced with the critical situation, Tarannum willingly consented to donating her kidney, seeking approval from her husband, Shakir. The kidney transplant surgery took place at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital around five months ago.

However, upon returning to her in-laws' residence in Gonda post-surgery, Tarannum faced an unexpected turn of events. Her husband, residing in Saudi Arabia for employment, expressed anger and demanded a sum of Rs 40 lakh in exchange for the kidney she selflessly donated to her brother. Upon her refusal to comply with the unjust demand, Rashid sent a triple talaq declaration via a WhatsApp message on August 30, ending their marriage abruptly.

Despite the divorce, Tarannum attempted to reside with her in-laws, only to face resistance and denial of accommodation by them. Distraught and seeking justice, she lodged a written complaint against her husband at the Dhanepur police station.

ASP Radheshyam Rai commented on the matter, acknowledging the seriousness of the complaint filed by Tarannum. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations made by the victim. They assured that appropriate legal actions would be taken following a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The incident highlights the plight faced by women in such delicate situations and underscores the need for legal protection and justice in cases of instant divorce via electronic means, bringing to the forefront the ongoing challenges within society.

