Ballia: In a shocking incident, which has come to light in Ballia district Uttar Pradesh, a drunk man urinated on a woman in the post-natal ward of the District Women's Hospital on Tuesday night, the woman said. The woman complained about this incident at the city police station on Wedesday even as police have detained the accused for questioning.

In her complaint, the woman said that an inebriated man entered the post-natal ward of the District Women's Hospital and urinated on her. According to the woman, on Tuesday night she was admitted in the post natal ward of the District Women's Hospital along with her sister-in-law. She said that at around 11 pm, the accused Vikas Singh entered the ward and urinated her.

Municipal area officer SN Vaibhav said that on Tuesday night, information was received from the District Women's Hospital that a person named Vikas Singh, a resident of Shahpur Gadwar, had urinated on the woman under the influence of alcohol. Woman CMS of the hospital, Sumita Sinha said that action will be taken against whichever guard was posted there during the night.