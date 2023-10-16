Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman killed her physically challenged son and thereafter died by suicide at a village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused woman was stated to be depressed and undergoing treatment at a hospital. She beat up her 13-year-old son, Pawan, to death with a wooden log (stick) and threw the child's body in a water tank. Later, she died by suicide, the police said on Monday.

At the time of the incident, the woman and her son were sleeping in a room of the house on Sunday night. Her husband Puran Singh had gone out for some work. Accused Omwati, a resident of Bathin Kala village under the Kosikala police station area, killed her 13-year-old son with a stick.

She then went into a room bolted it from inside and died by suicide. On Monday, the incident was known to the neighbours as they got suspicious when no activities were reported from inside the house. A woman living next door to the deceased's house peeped through a window and found her body lying in a room. On Monday, the police were informed about the incident by the villagers.