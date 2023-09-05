WOMAN SHOT DEAD INSIDE HOME IN NOIDA COLONY

Noida: A 30-year-old woman was shot dead inside her home near Noida Tuesday allegedly by two unidentified men with the reason behind the killing yet to be ascertained, police officials said. The incident took place around 2.30 pm in the Brij Vihar colony in Chhapraula area under Badalpur police station limits in Central Noida zone, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said the woman was identified as Soni, wife of Mausam Kumar. The couple hailed from Bihar and had moved to this colony some six months ago. This was her second marriage and Soni had a dispute with her former husband, according to police. As per preliminary information gathered from the woman's family, two men had come to her house on a motorcycle. They spoke to Soni and her husband (over the phone) inside the house. But they opened fire while leaving. Some neighbours heard the gunshots, too. Soni was taken to a hospital but was declared dead, DCP Suniti said.

At the time of the incident, Soni's 10-year-old daughter and her brother were also at home. When these two strangers came to my house, they asked my wife about my whereabouts. She called me up and I spoke to them but I could not recognise them. I asked them either to meet me in the evening or take my phone number to talk to me. Then my wife took the phone but suddenly they shot her dead, Mausam said.

He also claimed suspicion at his wife's former husband of hatching this conspiracy, adding that he has lodged a complaint with the local police. Mausam said he met Soni in 2020 but had been living together since last year. Earlier, Soni lived with her first husband in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Meanwhile, police said they have secured the incident spot with yellow tape and called the forensic team for inspection. The police said they are investigating all points in the case and multiple teams have been formed to arrest the culprits while further legal proceedings are being carried out. (PTI)