WOMAN JUMPS OFF 2ND FLOOR AFTER FAMILY REFUSES MARRIAGE WITH TELEGRAM FRIEND

Noida: A 24-year old woman was Thursday hospitalised with injuries after she jumped off her second-floor apartment here when her family opposed her marriage to a man she befriended on Telegram, police said.

The incident took place in the Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121, a police spokesperson said. The woman is an MBA student and the man she wanted to get married to is 23 years old and a resident of Badaun district in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The woman and the man got in touch over Telegram. When the family members of the woman came to know about the friendship, they were opposed to their relationship. The woman wants to marry the man but her family members do not agree with it," the official said.

"Today, the family of the woman had snatched the phone of the girl, that is why the girl got angry and jumped down from her flat on the second floor. She suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital by the family members," the official said. Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and they have received no complaint in the case. (PTI)