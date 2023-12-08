WOMAN INJURED AFTER SI ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HER AT ALIGARH POLICE STATION

Aligarh: A woman, who had come for passport verification at the police station was injured after being accidentally shot by a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday. The incident that was caught on CCTV camera has gone viral on social media.

The woman was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. The accused sub-inspector, who is absconding since the incident has been suspended.

The video that has surfaced shows a burqa-clad woman accompanied by a man at the police station for passport verification. The accused sub-inspector Manoj Sharma is seen standing across the table while a person wearing a red sweater stands by the door and another police officer stands some distance from him. After some time, the inspector places the diary on the table while the police officer puts him a pistol. Sharma was about to load the pistol but accidentally fired a shot. The woman who was standing opposite immediately fell on the ground while her companion and the accused rushed over towards her.

The incident took place at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) office in Aligarh Kotwali Nagar. The woman had come here for her passport verification this morning.

On receiving information about the incident, SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani came to the spot and suspended Sharma. Police are investigating as to how the bullet was fired. Preparations are on to file a case against the accused.