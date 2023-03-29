Saharanpur: A female flight lieutenant from Bulandshahr was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her room at an Air Force station in Thana Sarsawa area of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, officials said. The woman is believed to have died due to an overdose of medicines even as police said they are ascertaining the cause of death.

It is learnt that the female IAF officer identified as Sanjivani Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr was found dead inside her room in the Officer's Enclave. Sharma, who is currently posted at an IAF AirBase in Rajasthan, had come for the training of lieutenants at Sarsawa airbase in Saharanpur. On Tuesday, Sanjeevani did not come out of the room even till late evening.

The officers of the Air Force station went to her room and found it locked from inside. When the officials somehow broke open the door, the female officer was lying unconscious. When the doctors of the Air Force station came to the spot and examined her, they declared her dead. It is said that some medicines have also been found on the spot.

A team of police soon rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A police officer said that in the preliminary investigation of the case, it has surfaced that the woman officer used to have fits and might have died due to an overdose of the medicines. However the actual cause of the death will only be known after the postmortem report is available, he said.

After the postmortem, the body of the deceased woman officer was handed over to the family for last rites.