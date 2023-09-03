Lucknow: A woman constable has allegedly been molested by her senior male colleague in the Police Commissioner's office in Lucknow three days back. The woman submitted a complaint on Friday but no action has been taken against the accused till now.

Joint Police Commissioner Crime Akash Kulhari said that the woman constable has accused a head constable of molesting her. "On the basis of the woman's complaint, a probe is on," Kulhari said. The internal inquiry committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police is investigating the complaint of the victim, who is posted in the Police Commissioner's Office.

The alleged molestation took place on Raksha Bandhan day at the Police Commissioner's office. The victim, who was earlier posted in Barabanki, had recently been transferred to Lucknow. The woman said that when she reached room number 57 to join duty, the head constable, who was present there misbehaved with her. The head constable allegedly made her sit on the chair and molested her. The accused lured her by promising plum posting, she complained.

After the incident, the woman went home. On the next day, she complained against the head constable to the officer at the Police Commissioner's office. The officer identified the accused with the help of a photograph in his mobile.

Police said that on the basis of the woman's complaint, investigations have been initiated. However, the woman said that no action has been taken against the accused till now though she had submitted a written complaint two days back.