Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a woman who was absconding after attacking her husband with acid in Meerut. The accused identified as Shabnam attacked her husband Nadeem with acid while he was sleeping on October 19. Nadeem, a resident of the Lisadi Gate police station area filed a complaint against his wife, accusing her of pouring acid on him and beating him with a stick.

Nadeem said that Shabnam attacked him when he was seeping and fled from the spot. He alleged that his wife poured acid into his eyes. On receiving the information, the locals admitted Nadeem to the hospital for treatment. He told the police that his wife used to get angry and fight with him on small matters every day. She didn't even let him talk to anyone, he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Inspector Jitendra Kumar said, "Nadeem's wife, Shabnam, a resident of Mevgarhi, was absconding after attacking her husband. On receiving a complaint from Nadeem, a case under section 326A/323 Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against his wife at Lisadi Gate Meerut police station."