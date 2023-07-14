Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) : The noose is being tightened on Samajwadi Party's senior leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan. Senior SP leader and 10-time MLA from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan, will no longer get the Y category security from the Uttar Pradesh government. Under the protection of Azam Khan, three gunners of Uttar Pradesh Police and 24-hour guards were posted at his house. They have been ordered to withdraw, sources said.

This action has been taken in accordance with the instructions given by the letter of the Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Security Headquarters of Uttar Pradesh Police. In the letter, it was stated that the Y category security of former MLA Azam Khan was withdrawn due to latest reports that he did not need security.

Regarding the withdrawal of Azam Khan's security, Additional Superintendent of Police Rampur Dr. Sansar Singh said that a letter was received from the security headquarters on Thursday, in which it is mentioned that there is no justification for maintaining the Y category security being provided to Azam Khan.