Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the entire world is waiting for the historic moment of 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22.

PM Narendra Modi, who inaugurated a slew of projects here, said , "The strength of 'vikas' (development), 'virasat' (heritage) will take India forward."

The Prime Minister also appealed to people not to come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, saying only a few have been invited and they would come.

"We have waited 550 years, we can wait for more days. I have requested you several times - the Lord Ram temple is open for visitors - so don't crowd on January 22 (the inauguration day). I am repeatedly requesting not to crowd on January 22," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged people to launch a cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites across the country from January 14. "Lakhs of people will come for years, so Ayodhya residents have to make the city the cleanest in India. I am appealing to all temples in the country, from January 14 - Makar Sankranti - the cleanliness campaign should be run - till January 22," he added.