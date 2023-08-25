WEST AFRICAN MAN ARRESTED BY NOIDA POLICE FOR ILLEGALLY STAYING IN INDIA

Noida: A West African national was arrested in Greater Noida on Friday after he was allegedly found without valid documents for his stay in India, police officials said. The foreigner, aged around 28 years, has been staying in Manvi Enclave area of Delhi for the past one year, an official said.

He was arrested by a joint team of the Local Intelligence Unit and the officials of Beta 2 police station. Diezou Murice, who hails from Abidjan, had come to meet a person in Greater Noida. As part of an ongoing verification drive for foreigners, his documents were sought for checking but he was unable to produce any valid documents after which he was arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Beta 2 police station incharge Vinod Kumar Mishra said Maurice had told the police that he had come to India over a year ago on a business visa. Although during the checking, he was unable to present his passport or visa documents," Mishra said. The foreigner is being produced in a local court and a case has been lodged under the Foreigners Act in connection with the matter, he added. (PTI)