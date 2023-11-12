Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : Two youths were watching the World Cup cricket match on their mobile phone while sitting on the Kanpur-Jhansi railway line under the limits of the Sachendi police station. Both of them were also wearing earphones and could hear the sound of approaching train. Both of them died after being hit by the train. The railway track remained jammed for some time after the accident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The dead bodies were identified and the family members were informed. The incident took place at a time when there was joy of Diwali in their houses and the whole families were busy making festive preparations. Their happiness was snatched away by the accident.

Sound of horn could not be heard due to earphones: ACP Tej Bahadur Singh said that on Saturday, 18-year-old Ashish Kumar and 20-year-old Subhash Kumar, residents of Sachendi area, were watching the cricket match being played between South Africa and Afghanistan on mobile. Both of them were also wearing earphones in their ears.

They remained sitting near the Kanpur-Jhansi railway track for a long time. After this, in the evening, they went and sat on the railway track itself. They could not hear the horn of the fast approaching train. Because of this, they died on the spot after being hit by a train.

Mourning in two families before Diwali: Local people informed the police about the incident. Police reached the spot within some time. After the accident, the railway track remained jammed for some time. Police identified the bodies of both and informed their families. Family members reached the spot. Ashish's father Binda Prasad works in a private firm while Subhash's father is a farmer.