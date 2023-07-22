ABVP activists inflict head injuries to DDU VC, Registrar at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A protest over fee hike at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University in Gorakhpur took an ugly turn on Friday when a group of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) assaulted university officials including the Vice Chancellor and also vandalised the university property. The student organisation with ties to BJP also assaulted the police officials who tried to intervene to restore order.

ABVP workers had been protesting against the alleged irregularities in the university but the refusal by the university officials to meet the protestors triggered violence. The enraged protestors then vandalised the Vice Chancellor's office. In this attack, many members of the governing body were injured. On information, police force were also dispatched to the scene but their attempts to curb the violence failed as the student group also attacked them.

Vice Chancellor Rajesh Singh and Registrar Ajay Singh suffered head injuries during the attack. Some policemen were also injured in the ruckus.

Earlier in July, ABVP workers staged a protest at the university premises accusing the university officials of irregularities. A scuffle also broke out between the two students' groups. The police also had to intervene to control the mobs but the they were also attacked in this violence. After the ruckus, several students were suspended from the university.

The V-C had then assured that the student's concerns would be addressed. However, the ABVP members alleged that no action was taken since then. On Friday, enraged ABVP workers reached the vice-chancellor's chamber and attacked him and vandalised his chamber. The ABVP workers also demanded the withdrawal of suspension of students accused in the earlier protest.