Agra: As dense fog reportedly led to a fatal road accident on Firozabad National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in the wee hours of Wednesday morning owing to poor visibility, the line of integrity was not just blurred but erased altogether as passersby looted chicken from the load carrier vehicle damaged in the mishap.

In a two-minute odd video of the open loot, several men are seen looting the chicken. A few men are seen climbing atop the grilled chicken compartments of the vehicle on the highway while others are seen escaping the spot grasping the chicken by their legs. Sources said that the crashed load carrier was laden with chicken stock worth Rs 1.5 lakh being taken for delivery.

However the load carrier was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the highway which took place in the early hours of today. Soon after the incident, Police reached the spot and chased away the people. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the viral video. DCP City Suraj Rai said that they received information about the accident which is believed to have happened late at 3 o'clock in the night.

He said that the Trans Yamuna police station in-charge reached the accident site with the force and shifted the injured to the hospital where one of the injured succumbed to injuries. The identity of the deceased person was no immediately. Police also did not ascertain the identity of the injured in the accident.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that police have started an investigation into the incident. Polie have also restored vehicular traffic which was affected on the highway, the DCP City added. As for the viral video, he said that it is also being investigated by the police.