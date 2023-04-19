Noida A video of a woman being attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was walking her pet Shih Tzu in Noida has emerged The video which was originally shared by an IT professional identified the location of the incident as Mahagun Moderne in sector 78In the video the woman was seen shooing away the strays which were trying to attack her Shih Tzu After a couple of unsuccessful attempts she was seen grabbing the Shih Tzu by its leash and placing it safe She then lifted the pet and covered it with her shawl She began running towards safetyThe strays however continued to chase the woman down A dog was seen going after her as she leaped over a line of ornamental bush The pack again ganged up together and she was seen shooing them away for one last time before she stepped on to the road from the park One can see a few young girls watching the ordeal of the woman in distance They then decide to check on her and that is when the dogs abandon their chase and walk past the young girls without making any disturbance The user has tagged the Chief Executive Officer NOIDA Authority and the residential apartment Watch Pack of dogs attacks 6yearold in Nagpur Request Noida authority to take some action and if you can t take then at least allow Societies to take action Thus is going out of control and the lives of people are at stake Are you going to wait for a fatality to happensic a twitter user wrote Seems more like an over reaction from her Also the way she pulled her shihtzu could have choked the dog If you those dogs didnt say anything to the kids who were watching at the end of the video Animal will react if you shout and screech near them sic another twitter user wrote blaming the woman He received a retort from a Twitterati This is why stray animals need safe shelter so that everyone else can live peacefully That little pet dog wouldn t have been alive if not for the caring ladysic the person wrote A section also shared similar videos of how strays were scaring away the park users and walkersVideo Stray dogs terrify women to ram scooty into parked car in Berhampur