Ghaziabad: A horrific video of a speeding car with 'BJP MLA representative' sticker attached to it mowing down a man surfaced on social media which sent shockwaves across the spectrum.

The incident which took place at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh spoke volumes of the cruelty by a man perpetrated on another man which eventually claimed the latter's life. In the video, a man is seen recklessly running his car over another man seated in the middle of the road. The incident was reportedly captured on a youth's mobile, who was passing by at the time of the incident in another car.

Locals said the incident took place near the bridge of RDC Rajnagar in the Kavi Nagar police station area at 12.30 am on Tuesday night. In the video of the deadly incident, the man, who was seen sitting in the middle of the road, was dragged and crushed by a white coloured car that was coming from behind him.

Despite being aware of the fact that the man came under the wheel, the car driver did not stop and dragged him to death. As soon as the unfortunate man was mowed down, the boys who filmed the incident raised an alarm and then stopped the car of the accused.

Two youths got down from the car instantly to save the man under the car but by then, the man trapped under the car had died due t othe greivous injuries inflicted upon him by the driver of the car.

It is not known if the driver was drunk or he deliberately killed the person. The identity of the deceased was not confirmed until now. Another important detail of the accident is that the car involved in the crash had a sticker with BJP symbol and words saying 'BJP MLA Representative.' The driver, who tried to flee, was captured by the youth who stopped him.

ACP of Kavi Nagar police station said a case is registered at his police station and the accused is in police custody. He further said the car involved in the crash was seized by cops.