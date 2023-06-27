Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1,25,000 on his head was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Kaushambi district on Tuesday. The deceased criminal identified as Gufran was wanted in multiple cases of murder and dacoity.

According to official sources, the incident took place near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur of the district. Sources further said that at around 5 am on Tuesday, a raid was being conducted by the special task force team in the Kaushambi district when Gufran was confronted by the STF team.

Gufran then opened fire at the cops following which the police retaliated. In the ensuing cross-firing, Gufran was shot and injured. Sources added that he was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brijesh Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaushambi said, "A miscreant was injured in an encounter with Lucknow STF this morning. He was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Gufran, a resident of Pratapgarh. Around 13 criminal cases are registered against him in Pratapgarh and had a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on him."

Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Uttar Pradesh STF said, "Police tried to stop Gufran near Samda but he fired at police and in retaliatory firing, he got injured and later succumbed to his injuries. One .32 bore pistol, 9mm carbine, and bike recovered. He was associated with many big criminals. The probe being done."