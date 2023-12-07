VIRAL VIDEO OF TOURIST PRACTISING YOGA AT TAJ MAHAL ASI ORDERS PROBE

Agra: A viral video of a tourist practising yoga at Taj Mahal, where commercial activities are prohibited, has brought the role of the security personnel under the scanner. ASI has ordered an investigation into the matter.

In a three-second video clip, a tourist is seen practising headstand (sirsasana) near the main tomb of Taj Mahal on Wednesday. After this video surfaced, there is a stir in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central Industrial Security Force CISF, which is in charge of the monument's security.

Earlier on Tuesday, photographers clashed with each other over taking photographs of foreign tourists. A crowd gathered at the spot and someone made a video of the fight and posted it online. The ASI has called for a probe into the incident. It was said that the photographers could not be identified but Taj Mahal officials assured of action against the guilty.

A day later, another controversy rose over a tourist practising yoga at the world heritage monument here. According to the rules, commercial activities are prohibited at Taj Mahal so the tourist flouted the law by practising yoga.