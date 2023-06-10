Sambhal Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against a historysheeter for allegedly scribbling house is on sale for fear of miscreants message on the outer walls of the houses in Sambhal Thirty houses in Faridpur village in Gunnoor Kotwali area of the district had house is on sale written on their walls The incident triggered chaos in the area Also a video went viral of pictures of these houses After getting information police reached the village and initiated an investigation into the matter Superintendent of Police Chakrash Mishra said it was found that around 30 houses of the village had similar messages scribbled on their outer walls stating that the houses were for sale following fear of miscreants All these messages were rubbed out from the walls Mishra saidDuring investigation it was found that a resident of this village Arun Kumar alias Ravana who is a historysheeter of Gunnore police station had asked his associates to write the message on the walls Legal action is being taken against the accused police saidMishra further said that the accused already has a case against him and now the entire matter is being investigated Action will be taken based on the inquiry he added Also Read Ludhiana robbery Miscreants decamp with Rs 7 cr from security firm s officeKumar is the husband of Faridpur village chief The police had registered a case of robbery against him Arun Kumar had accused the former block chief of filing a fake complaint against him and had also tried to take the villagers into his confidence Currently the police have started a fresh investigation into the case