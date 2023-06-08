Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): On Wednesday, Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheswari Jeeva was shot dead on the Lucknow Civil Court premises. The attacker Vijay Yadav, who came to the court disguised as a lawyer, fired six rounds at Sanjeev Jeena. The lawyers present on the spot caught Vijay Yadav and thrashed him before handing over him to the police. He is admitted to a hospital. Jeeva was the co-accused in the 1997 Brahmadutt Dwivedi murder case.

Know more about Vijay Yadav:

25-year-old Vijay Yadav is a resident of Jaunpur district. He resided within the limits of the Kerkat police station. His family members reside in Sultanpur village in Uttar Pradesh. They informed the police that he used to work with a private company in Mumbai. His family members also said that he had come to his village a couple of months ago. However, on May 11, Vijay left his house and could not be contacted as his cell phone was switched off. His kin came to know about the shooting only after they saw a video about the incident.

According to Vijay's father, Shyama Yadav, Vijay was second among his four children. Vijay completed his high-school studies at Amhit Kerakat in 2012. Then he completed his B.Com from the Mohammad Hasan Post Graduate College, Jaunpur. His father claimed that Vijay has no criminal history. The team of Jaunpur police is collecting more information about Vijay Yadav. His brother said that the family members were unable to get in touch with Vijay for the past two months and did not have any idea about the shooting incident.

According to reporters, Vijay for the past two months stayed in Lucknow, the capital city, and was engaged in the work of laying pipelines. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the shooting incident outside the Lucknow court. The SIT, which has been asked to complete the probe within a week, will be headed by ADG (Technical) Mohit Agarwal.

