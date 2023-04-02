Video of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf meeting kin outside court goes viral

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A video of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf meeting Atiq's son Asad and son-in-law Saddam went viral on social media. According to sources, the video was said to be during the appearance of Ashraf in the CBI court in Lucknow. In the video, Asad and Saddam were seen outside the court.

Ashraf was produced before the CBI court in Lucknow in the 18-year-old BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, sources said. The police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on Asad, the accused in Umesh Pal's murder case. According to official sources, the video was a few days before the murder of Umesh Pal, which took place on February 24. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force arrested the brother-in-law of Atiq Ahmad, Akhlaq Ahmad for sheltering and providing money to the killers of Umesh Pal. Akhlaq, a government doctor, was arrested from the Nauchandi area of Meerut by an STF team on Saturday night.

Umesh Pal was shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj of Prayagraj. A case was registered against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal. A court in Prayagraj held Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment. The court acquitted Ashraf and six others. This is Atiq Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against the former Samajwadi Party MP over the years.