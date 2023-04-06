Bareilly: Vishwa Hindu Parishad's fire brand leader Sadhvi Prachi on Thursday courted a controversy by asking Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys “to make their life heaven”. Prachi was talking to the media during her visit to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. “If Muslim girls marry Hindu boys, their life will become heaven. With this they will also get rid of Burqa and Halala,” Prachi said.

The Hindu right-wing leader said that Muslim women stay in “black dress in the scorching heat all day long” in a reference to the obligatory Muslim veil. “If they marry Hindu boys, they will get many facilities. There is a bond of seven births in Hinduism,” she said. She said that Shraddhanand ji had first started the 'Ghar Wapsi' moment for conversion to Hinduism.

Also read: VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi demands arrest of AIMIM chief Owaisi

“Some people wore black clothes due to fear and some people due to fear of sword. Now homecoming is happening in a big way,” she said. Prachi also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the recent riots on the occasion of Ramnavmi. She also demanded President's rule in both the states.

“CM Nitish Babu is eating dates, breaking fast. They don't care who is dying, who is getting injured in the riots,” she said. Targeting the West Bengal CM, Prachi said, “If there is stone pelting it is on Hindus, if there is stone pelting it is on soldiers. Mamata Banerjee is living in illusion. The situation in Bengal is becoming such that a time will come when Mamata herself will not be safe”.

The VHP leader also supported the controversial statement by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri over Sai Baba. “He (Sai Baba) may be a pir-fakir but he is not God. He was Chand Miyan,” Prachi said.