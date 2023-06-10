New Delhi Varanasi is all set to host the G20 Development Ministers Meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency slated to be held between 1113 June Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will chair the meetingThe Varanasi Development Ministers Meeting is taking place amidst mounting developmental challenges that have been further aggravated by the economic slowdown debt distress impacts of climate change pollution biodiversity loss growing poverty and inequality food and energy insecurity costofliving crisis global supplychain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts and tensions The meeting will be an opportunity to collectively agree on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs and fostering synergies between the development environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly tradeoffs that hold back progress for the developing countriesThe German Development Minister Svenja Schulze who is in India to attend the meeting said “Working together with India is the only way to solve the problems the world is facing “The focus will be on global food security the energy transition efforts to clean up rivers and oceans providing a clean water supply and waste management This is not just a matter of sustainable development for India It is above all a question of working with India to make progress at the global level the German minister saidShe noted that all the problems affecting the world also affect India “Climate change for example is having an especially dramatic impact in India where extreme heat waves droughts and flooding are being seen At the same time it can also be said that all the problems that can be resolved in India can very probably be resolved worldwide as well That is why we are working with India not just on the countrys development but also in a joint effort to support sustainable development worldwide she saidThe G20 development ministers meeting follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January 2023 and the decisions taken at the Varanasi meeting will also contribute to the United Nations SDG Summit which will take place in September in New York The meeting will consist of two main sessions one on Multilateralism Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs and another on Green Development A Life Lifestyle for Environment ApproachThe Development Ministers Meeting was preceded by the fourth and final Development Working Group DWG Meeting which was held in Delhi from June 69 The Development Working Group while building on the crucial work done by previous G20 presidencies has carried forward its mandate of enhancing G20 s contribution to accelerating progress towards SDGs and strengthening G20 longterm vision in this regard including by strengthening G20 efforts towards fostering sustainable inclusive and resilient economic growth Cultural programs exhibitions and excursions have also been organized to provide the delegates with a glimpse into the rich culture and traditions of Varanasi one of the oldest cities in the world A total of 200 delegates are expected to attend the meetingAlso read This is not Switzerland or Austria Arab influencer on G20 Summit in Kashmir