Varanasi girl recognises colour, counts money blindfolded

Varanasi: A 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has amazed everyone by possessing a unique ability to recognise colours and do other activities blindfolded. The girl, identified as Riya, a student of Class X lives in Lohta Harpalpur village. She has achieved the skill of recognising things without seeing them. She is able to do cycling blindfolded as well.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Riya said, "Apart from my studies, I am fond of meditation. Due to this, I did a course on midbrain activation. After doing a course of three months, I got the skill to recognise things without seeing them. Now I can recognise colours and ride a bicycle for several kilometres blindfolded." Apart from this, Riya has the ability to count money without seeing them. Riya said that any child of 5 to 15 years can do this course.

Riya's father Rajan Tiwari said, "Riya does not have any divine power, rather it has become possible through meditation. This has become possible with the Midbrain Activation course. This course sharpens the memory of the children. In this, the art of seeing everything is taught by tying a mask on the eyes. Riya not only does her daily activities like ordinary children, she does all her work easily even wearing a mask covering eyes."

Midbrain activation is a pseudoscientific training method claiming to allow the development of blind vision and to improve memory and concentration. The method is often used by the training participants to see through blindfolds to give the illusion that they are reading objects without being able to see them.