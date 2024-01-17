VARANASI COURT STAYS SENTENCE OF MUKHTAR ANSARI IN RUNGTA CASE

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A District Court in Varanasi has stayed the sentencing of former SP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in the case related to the threat to Mahavir Prasad Rungta.

Ansari's advocate Srinath Tripathi had filed an appeal in the District Judge's court against the punishment given to Mukhtar in the case. At the same time, the court of in-charge District Judge Anutosh Kumar Sharma, while accepting the appeal for hearing, has issued a notice to the opposition, staying the punishment. The court has fixed January 29 for the next hearing. At the same time, the court has asked the plaintiff to present his side regarding the appeal filed against the sentence.

On December 15, the court of ACJM I/MP MLA Ujjwal Upadhyay had found Ansari guilty in this case and sentenced him to five and a half years of imprisonment. The court had also imposed a fine.