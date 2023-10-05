VARANASI COURT GRANTS 4 MORE WEEKS TO ASI TO COMPLETE SCIENTIFIC SURVEY OF GYANVAPI MOSQUE COMPLEX

Varanasi (UP): A Varanasi court on Thursday granted four more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, and added that the duration of the survey will not be extended beyond this.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that District Judge A K Vishvesh accepted their appeal to extend the period of the ongoing survey by four more weeks during a hearing on a plea by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).