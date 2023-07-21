VARANASI COURT ALLOWS SCIENTIFIC SURVEY OF GYANVAPI MOSQUE PREMISES EXCEPT FOR WUZUKHANA ASI TO SUBMIT REPORT BY AUG 4

Varanasi: The Varanasi District Court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday allowed an application by the Hindu woman applicants seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises except for the wuzukhana (chamber for ablution), sources said. The court's acceptance of the application has paved the way for a survey of the mosque premises except for the Wuzukhana.

It is learnt that the survey of the mosque will be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Varanasi District Court has asked the ASI to furnish the report over the scientific survey with the court by Aug. 4. The court further directed that during the process of the survey, the namaz, the prayers by the Muslim worshippers inside the mosque are not disrupted.

Besides, the court also directed the authorities not to cause any damage to the property of the mosque. Over the timing of the survey, the Varanasi District Court has directed that the scientific survey by the ASI will take place between 8-12 AM. The applicants have sought the survey of the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi claiming that the mosque had been built by demolishing the temple that once stood in the area.

On July 14, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate for the Hindu side, filed the application in the District Judge's court over the matter. In his application, the advocate stated that the place was “related to the sentiments of millions of people”. He had also claimed that the “remnants” of the temple were visible on the western wall in the complex.