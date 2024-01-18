VARANASI BUSINESSMAN TO OFFER SILK SAREE DISPLAYING RAMCHARITMANAS AT AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

Varanasi: A garment businessman from Varanasi has prepared a silk saree with pictures of Ram Lalla's life and plans to offer it at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the consecration on January 22. The saree has 500 photographs depicting Lord Ram's life as narrated in Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas.

"Ever since the consecration was announced I wanted to gift something to Lord Ram. I want to offer a special silk saree with photographs of Lord Ram as a gift on behalf of the people of Varanasi and seek his blessings. In view of the security arrangements on consecration day, I have decided to visit Ayodhya afterwards," Vikas, garment businessman said.

Vikas runs a garment shop named 'Tridev Banaras' in Chowk area. Vikas said on Dussehra, he met an artisan who agreed to weave the special silk saree. Then he engaged another artisan to print pictures related to the life of Lord Shri Ram on it. "It was difficult to get the pictures because information about Ram Lalla in mostly available in written form. I wanted pictures starting from his childhood and depicting all the episodes of Ramayana," he said.

Vikas said he visited several libraries and book shops where he searched through Ramcharitmanas and other books for the photographs. After collecting the photographs, all were scanned and then printed on the saree, he said.

"The saree displays all the phases related to the life of Lord Ram as narrated in Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas including Baal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Aranya Kand, Sunder Kand, Lanka Kand and Uttar Kand. There are more than 500 photographs in the saree. The 'pallu' of the saree has a picture of Ram Darbar while the blouse piece has Lord Ram's name alongside the pictures," Vikas said.