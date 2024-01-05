VANDE BHARAT JOURNEY TO ANAND VIHAR BEGINS AMID JAI SHRI RAM SLOGANS

Ayodhya: The Vande Bharat Express from Ayodhya Cantonment embarked on its inaugural journey for Anand Vihar on Thursday at 3.45 pm. The excitement on the faces of the passengers was palpable as they chanted slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 6 Vande Bharat Express trains on December 30. The train will reach Anand Vihar Terminal Delhi via Sultanpur and Lucknow. Due to doubling of railway track in Barabanki, it will via Sultanpur from January 4 to January 6.