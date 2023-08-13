UTTAR PRADESH YOUTH SWALLOWS CLEANER WHILE CLEANING TONGUE DOCTORS SAVE LIFE BY OPERATING HIM

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A strange case has come to light in the village of the Motiganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. After brushing his teeth, a youth was cleaning his tongue with a tongue cleaner. However, during this time, he inadvertently swallowed the tongue cleaner.

The tongue cleaner reached the stomach and 25-year-old Sivakanth was having trouble breathing, his brother Shiv Kumar said. According to Shiv Kumar, Sivakanth also started having chest pain. His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the RN Hospital in Gonda. The doctors at the RN Hospital performed an operation and took out the tongue cleaner.

His family members said that Sivakanth was initially taken to a local hospital, but the doctors referred him to the RN Hospital in Gonda. "At the RN Hospital, Dr RN Pandey took an X-ray of Shivakant, following which he decided to operate on the youth on Friday. The operation was successful and the tongue was removed. Sivakanth has got a new lease of life," his family members said.

Kin express gratitude towards Dr RN Pandey: Shiv Kumar said that his brother's condition was serious after swallowing the tongue cleaner. "The hospital doctors, led by Dr RN Pandey saved his life. We are thankful to all of them."

Dr RN Pandey said that the tongue cleaner went into the stomach through the throat. "Sivakanth's condition is currently stable. He is still undergoing post-operative care but there is no reason to worry," added Dr Pandy.

