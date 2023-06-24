Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man axed five people, including four family members, to death in the jurisdiction of the Kishni police station in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The incident was confirmed by the Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

The incident took place in Gokulpur village in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. The man was identified as Shivveer Yadav. He axed to death five persons, while they were asleep inside a house at around in between 4.30 to 5 am, an official of the Kishni police station said. He added that Shivveer also attacked two other people, whose condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police official, later Shivveer shot himself dead using an illegal firearm. "Upon receiving information we reached the spot. The reason behind the crime is not yet clear. We are thoroughly investigating the case," the official said. The deceased have been identified as Bhullan Yadav (25), Sonu Yadav (21), Soni (20), Saurabh (23), and Deepak (20).

"We will now send the bodies for post-mortem to a local government hospital. After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to their kin. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard," police officials said, adding Uttar Pradesh Police Special Director General (SDG) Prashant Kumar is also visiting the spot. A pall of gloom descended upon the entire village after the news of the mass murders spread.

