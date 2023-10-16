Agra: Upset with her 'spoiled daughter', an elderly woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra lodged a complaint with the police.

In her FIR, the woman complained that under her husband's indulgence, the girl threatened to kill her. According to the complaint, fed up with her daughter's bad habits, her second husband has divorced her.

The elderly woman also said her daughter keeps using 'lewd words' while talking to unknown people on the phone and added that the girl has spoiled the atmosphere of the house. The police registered a case against the accused daughter and started investigating the case.

According to the complaint at New Agra police station, the elderly woman alleged that eight years ago her daughter had eloped with a boy from the area. After complaining about being betrayed in love, she returned home. The family members found a match for her with difficulty. After this, she got married to a youth at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. She also has a child. Everything was going well initially, but after some time, her daughter again ran away from her in-laws' house with another youth.

The mother said the husband of her daughter divorced her and she returned to her parents' home and started living there. "Despite my old age, I have to take care of the child. If the daughter protests, she threatens to implicate me in a false case. She also stakes claim over her father's property," the woman said.