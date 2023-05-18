Pilibhit(Uttar Prdesh): A newly-married woman in Uttaar Pradesh's Pilibhit lodged a police complaint against her husband, who, she alleged, demanded Rs 10 lakh from her parents for accompanying her to honeymoon in Nainital where he captured her 'obscene photographs' and thretened to make those images viral if he is not paid money by his in-laws.

In the FIR lodged at the Kotwali Police Station in Pilibhit, the woman accused her husband of forcing her parents to give him a sum of Rs 10 lakh as expenses for their honeymoon. The woman said she has been married to the person, who belongs to Bisouli area of Badayun for three months though he maintained 'distance' from her.

On being asked to explain the reason of his keeping distance from his wife, the man insisted his mother-in-law to pay him Rs 10 lakh. On this, the woman's mother paid Rs 5 lakh. The man took his wife to Nainital for honeymoon and captured obscene videos which he threatened to make viral if he is not given another Rs 5 lakh as expenses for the honeymoon.

The woman's parents said that they spent Rs 20 lakh for the wedding besides gifting jewelleries worth Rs 15 lakh to their daughters' in-laws. On March 29, the victim told about her ordeals to her mother-in-law, who did not pay any heed to her words. On the basis of the complaint of the wife, the police registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law. Police are investigating the case.