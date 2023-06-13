Sultanpur A nineyearold girl was killed by her mother who was later arrested by police on charges of murdering the daughter with a kitchen knife over a minor tiff in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on TuesdayThe hapless girl who was profusely bleeding after her mother slit her throat had initially been taken to a community health centre in Chanda where the doctors referred her to a hospital seeing her critical condition The accused woman Neelu from Vivek Nagar ward of the Koiripur outpost area under Chanda Kotwali got into an argument with her daughter Paridhi on Tuesday morningAt that time the woman was cutting vegetables She lost her temper after a confrontation with her daughter over an issue and slit the latter s throat with the knife she was using for cutting vegetables The girl was rushed to a community health centre The doctors at the CHC after giving first aid to Paridhi referred her to the Government Medical College Sultanpur The girl s condition worsened on the way Seeing this the ambulance driver left the girl at Lambhua CHC and ran away At Lambhua CHC the doctor examined the daughter and asked her to be taken to the state medical hospital but by then the ambulance had left The girl soon died due to lack of treatmentParidhi s father Rahul Pandey died four years ago A year ago her mother remarried She used to live in Mumbai with her husband But three months back she came to her maternal home with her daughter after her mental condition deteriorated She was undergoing treatment in Prayagraj Lambhua CO Abdul Salam said that the police are probing every aspect of the case The accused woman was arrested