Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh police arrested a Muslim woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a temple in Bareilly district. A Muslim youth was also arrested for allegedly prompting them to offer namaz at the temple. The incident took place at a Shiva temple in the Kesarpur village under the Bhuta police station area limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, the woman identified as Sajina, along with her daughter Sabina offered namaz at the temple premises after a muslim youth identified as Chaman Shah living in a Mazar assured them of good fortune and health if they did so.

Sources said that after the death of Sajina's husband Zakir Hussain, Sajina along with her daughter Sabina used to visit a mazar in Saidpur village frequently. As the family was facing financial problems, they discussed it with Chaman Shah. He advised them to recite the verses of the namaz at the Shiva temple. He assured them a good fortune if they did so.

Seeing this, the people at the temple captured the entire incident on their mobile phones. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter), following which, the Uttar Pradesh police took cognizance of the incident and arrested all three.

Faridpur Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Kumar said, "A video came to our notice in which a Muslim woman along with her daughter was offering namaz at a temple. On the complaint of the village head, a case was registered and all three were arrested. Necessary legal action will be taken against all three after interrogation. Further investigation into this incident is underway."

