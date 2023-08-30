UTTAR PRADESH WOMAN ALLEGEDLY GANG RAPED BY FOUR MEN BLACKMAILED WITH VIDEO OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN HATHRAS 3 ACCUSED HELD

Hathras: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a woman was gangraped by four men in February this year and later blackmailed with the videos of the assault in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Police have arrested three accused in the case and registered a case into the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the fourth accused, who is at large.

A police official said that the incident has taken place on Feb. 26 this year. In her complaint lodged at the concerned police station on Tuesday, the woman said that on the fateful day, she had gone to the nearby farm at around 4 pm to collect fodder for the livestock. When she reached the mustard field, four youths of the village who were already standing there stopped her, she said.

Also read: Married woman allegedly gang-raped by six men in Rajasthan's Bharatpur for two months; case registered

The woman said that one of the youths took out a pistol and placed it on her temple and abducted her and gangraped her in a nearby mustard field. The woman said that the accused also shot a video of the sexual assault and threatened to make it viral on social media and kill her family members in case she complained about the matter to the police.

According to the woman, the accused have now made her obscene video viral on social media leaving her distressed. The woman said that she somehow mustered courage and informed her family members about this. On Tuesday, on the complaint of family members, the police registered a case of gangrape into the incident, SP Devesh Kumar Pandey said.

He said that police have arrested the three accused while a search is going on to nab the fourth accused. The woman's husband is a truck driver who mostly stays out of the house for work leaving her alone in the house with her children.