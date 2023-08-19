Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Two women teachers of a government school were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur after viral videos displayed students blowing air with hand fans for them. The incident took place on August 15 when the school was preparing to host the Independence Day programme.

Both were teachers of Composite School in Pirnagar village of Simbhaoli in Hapur. After two videos of the incident went viral on social media, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), which takes care of primary education in government schools, suspended them.

In a 21-second-video, a teacher is seen scattering flowers around the post meant for hoisting the national flag. A student stands next to the teacher holding a plate with flowers for her. Also, a student is seen blowing air for the teacher with a hand fan. The student follows the teacher as she goes round spreading the flowers, constantly blowing air.

In another 21-second video, another teacher is seen sitting on a chair while preparations were underway for the celebrations. A student is seen standing next to her and constantly blowing air with a hand fan while the teacher takes rest. A parent reportedly shot the videos and made those viral on social media.

Also Read: Bihar govt asks school headmasters to sell discarded items, faces criticism

Taking cognizance of the videos, the BSA official suspended both the teachers with immediate effect. BSA officer Ritu Tomar said that videos of two teachers making students blow air with hand fans went viral on social media. "The investigation was handed over to the Block Education Officer. Based on the report, both the teachers have been suspended", Tomar said.