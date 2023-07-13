UTTAR PRADESH TWO TRADERS STEAL VEGGIES SELL AT CHEAPER RATES ABSCOND FOLLOWING POLICE COMPLAINT

Fatehpur: Amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables, two traders from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur stole vegetables from the shop of a co-trader and started selling those at extremely lower rates.

The matter came to light after the co-trader at Aung Bazar found tomatoes, ginger and garlic missing from his shop and simultaneously recovered those being sold at the next shop at lower prices. Suspicious over this, traders informed the police following which the accused absconded. Police have registered a case against the two.

Vegetable traders Ramji and Naeem have their shop at Aung Bazar. In the night, they leave the vegetables at the shop and go home. According to the complaint filed by the traders, when they opened their shop on Wednesday morning, nearly 25 kg tomatoes, 30 kg garlic, 25 kg ginger and green chilies were missing. They then informed the police, who reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Aung police station chief Satyapal Singh said that Kamta Prasad's son Rajesh Kumar and Mohd Ismail Khan's son Sajjan Khan, who have their shop next to the complainant's were found selling tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chilies at extremely cheaper rates the next morning. This made the aggrieved traders suspicious and they lodged a police complaint, he said. A case has been registered against the duo and search is on for them, Singh added.

For the last few days, tomato is being sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg and garlic at Rs 200 to 250 rupees per kg. According to a local resident, earlier, 250 grams of ginger was available for Rs 15 but now it is being sold for Rs 300 per kg. "Shopkeepers are not ready to sell coriander and green chilies below Rs 10. Prices of almost all other vegetables have risen," he said.